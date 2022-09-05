Chicharito apologizes for LA Galaxy penalty gaffe as Panenka costs club in playoff race

LA Galaxy striker Chicharito apologized to supporters after missing a penalty that cost his side a crucial victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Striker missed stoppage time penalty

LA Galaxy held to a draw

Dropped points hurt playoff hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker scored twice in the 2-2 draw but had the opportunity to win the game with a spot-kick in the 97th minute. However, Chicharito opted for a Panenka that was saved by goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The striker has now spoken out about his effort and taken responsibility for the dropped points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a mental game and I dared to take the shot, and the responsibility of not getting the two [extra] points falls on me. I accept it, one hundred percent," he said. "I'm going to keep on working. There's no other way and I have to accept my responsibility. He [Pulksamp] guessed right and that's it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A victory would have seen the Galaxy move within one point of the playoff places. The draw means Greg Vanney's side remain in eighth with six matches remaining.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Mood...

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Chicharito has missed four of his eight penalties since joining MLS in 2020. No player has missed more than the Mexican in that time.

WHAT NEXT FOR LA GALAXY? Chicharito and his team return to action on Saturday against Nashville.