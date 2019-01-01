Chelsea's Tomori reveals which Burna Boy song gets him on his feet

The England defender is a big fan of Afrobeat and he has selected one of the Nigerian artiste's songs as his favourite

While he is focused on keeping 's defence tidy, Fikayo Tomori revealed Burna Boy’s track 'Anybody' gets him on the dance floor any day.

Tomori who was born to parents in Canada, and was eligible to play for the Super Eagles at international level but pledged his allegiance to - the country where he has developed his game.

Since his return from a season-long loan spell at , the 21-year-old has made himself a key player in Frank Lampard's team at Stamford Bridge and has played 14 games across all competitions for the Blues this season.

After Chelsea's 2-2 draw against in Wednesday's Uefa game, Tomori picked the no. 2 track in the Grammy Awards-nominated African artiste's album as his favourite, but he was not impressed by Callum Hudson-Odoi's choice of song.

"I have to say that most of the lads have good taste in music but the other day I saw Callum’s most played song from 2019 and I didn’t agree with it!," Tomori told the club website.

"I can’t put him on the spot like that though, so I won’t reveal what the song was.

"The song guaranteed to get me on the dancefloor is Anybody by Burna Boy. The song guaranteed to get me off the dancefloor is ‘Saturday night’ [by Whigfield], the one that is always played at weddings!"

Tomori will be looking to make his 11th Premier League appearance of the season when Chelsea host on Saturday.