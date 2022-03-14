Chelsea will not be sold for the highest bid but to prospective buyers who can show they will bring added value to the club ahead of Friday's deadline for offers.

Roman Abramovich has instructed merchant bank Raine Group to find a new owner for the Stamford Bridge club amid the Russian oligarch being sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich promised to donate proceedings from the sale of the club to the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What is the latest?

As the proceeds will not be going to Abramovich, the Raine Group and the UK government are deciding on what is best for the club rather than the size of the bid.

Instead, bidders must make clear what added value they can can bring to the club as the new owner.

It is hoped that the sale of the club will be wrapped up by the end of the month.

Chelsea ticket situation still unclear

As part of the sanctions against Abramovich, Chelsea have been unable to sell tickets to their upcoming matches.

Only fans who purchased tickets before the Russian's assets were frozen and limits placed on Chelsea's actions will be able to attend matches unless some restrictions are lifted.

The London side are in talks with the government to resolve the situation, as are the Premier League and Football Association.

A statement from the club read: "With the Club still awaiting confirmation from the UK Government on whether we can sell tickets or not, including to this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough, we have the latest situation on sales for upcoming men’s, women’s, and Academy fixtures.

"We are pressing the Government to allow our supporters to have access to tickets. Meetings are taking place daily in search of a resolution.

"In addition, the Premier League and FA are also discussing with the Government the sporting integrity issues raised if they do not permit fans to attend.

"We are aware of the high level of frustration our supporters are facing over this issue, and we are doing everything we can to resolve it as soon as possible."

