Chelsea vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues will hope to continue their post-Carabao Cup resurgence as they get back to domestic matters following a midweek victory in Europe

With one foot in the quarter finals of the thanks to a 3-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv, now return their attention to the pursuit of the top four as they host at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have rallied impressively under Maurizio Sarri since their final defeat to but still sit outside the qualification places.

Three points against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will help them keep up the pressure on and in the fight for fourth – but the visitors will be no pushover too.

The Molineux club harbour their own aspirations of reaching Europe and currently lie seventh, in ostensibly the final qualification spot for continental football in the top flight, thus ensuring there’s plenty at stake as they look to complete the domestic double over their hosts.

Game Chelsea vs Wolves Date Sunday, March 10 Time 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and will be available for streaming on NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and will be available for streaming on the Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Caballero Defenders Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Luiz, Christensen, Cahill, Ampadu, Emerson, Alonso Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Drinkwater Forwards Willian, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain

Having elected to rest Eden Hazard against Dynamo in midweek, Maurizio Sarri is likely to return the international to his starting line-up.

Olivier Giroud is the likely man to drop out of what otherwise could be an unchanged side.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Zappacosta, Christensen, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley; Pedro, Hazard, Willian.

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, John, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Goncalves, Watt, Adama Forwards Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa, Traore, Ashley-Seal, Ennis

With a return to winning ways against secured last time out, Nuno Espirito Santo may also keep faith with the same team.

Raul Jimenez and Jota have formed a vital pair up front this season and will hope to continue their fine campaigns once more.

Potential Wolves starting XI: BRuddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Adama, Dendoncker, Saiss, Gibbs-White, Vinagre; Jimenez, Jota.

& Match Odds

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to prevail and are priced at 11/20 with bet365. Wolves are meanwhile available at 6/1 while a draw is 16/5.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With a comfortable 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv delivered in midweek, Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins on the trot at Stamford Bridge as they welcome Wolves to London.

The Blues have gone unbeaten since they lost on penalties in the Carabao Cup final, with Maurizio Sarri looking to have stamped his authority back on a team said to have been in turmoil since the new year.

Their sizeable win in the Europa League on Thursday has helped them to put one foot into the quarter-finals, their only chance of silverware this season.

At home, however, domestic concerns are currently focused on securing a place in the Champions League for next season instead, with Chelsea just outside the top four.

They are locked in a three-way battle behind Manchester City, and for the last spot alongside Manchester United and Arsenal, the latter two of whom face off this weekend as well.

As such, Sarri, who will likely restore Eden Hazard to the starting line-up after resting him, will be hoping to take advantage to carve a path back into the upper echelons.

The Italian previously said this week that he did not feel he had lost the dressing room at any given point this season, stating: "In my opinion, no. Of course the situation is not easy because we are Chelsea, we have to win something, but the players are not very difficult to manage.

"They respected me before. It wasn't a problem for me, the dressing room. We have some problems with the mentality because we did very bad in two or three matches, not the dressing room.”

However, Chelsea's two-window transfer ban has been upheld while FIFA hears their appeal, much to their frustration.

"Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process,” an official statement said.

Article continues below

"The club acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and has already notified FIFA of its intention to appeal against the Disciplinary Committee’s decision and sanction.

“As a matter of procedural fairness and equality of treatment, and Swiss law, the Club’s right to an appeal process must be afforded, before any irremediable sanction takes effect.”