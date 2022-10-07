Chelsea vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea vs Wolves on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Chelsea are will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their eighth Premier League match of the season on Saturday.

New boss Graham Potter is set to take charge of his second Premier League match for the Blues, after getting off to a winning start against Crystal Palace. A stunning strike from Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 69th Premier League goal helped the Blues come from behind to record a 2-1 win over Palace.

Wolves sacked head coach Bruno Lage after the team dropped into the relegation places on the table. They have only managed one win from eight league matches so far.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Wolves Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Chelsea vs Wolves can be streamed live on Peackock.

The game between Chelsea and Wolves isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. UNIVERSO Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea squad & team news

Summer signing Wesley Fofana limped off during Chelsea's win against AC Milan during mid-week. Potter has confirmed that the defender is set to miss a few weeks of football.

N'golo Kante, who has been a long-term injury concern for the Blues and has been slowly recovering, is not yet ready for action.

Marc Cucurella has recovered from his illness and is available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

Wolves squad and team news

Sasa Kalajdzic, who sustained a serious knee injury last month, will miss Wolves' game against Chelsea.

Wolves will also be without Pedro Neto who went off injured against West Ham, Bruno Jordao, Raul Jimenez and long-time absentee Chiquinho. Hee-Chan Hwang has rejoined training but remains doubtful for the game.