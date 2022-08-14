Chelsea vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Spurs got off to a flying start in the Premier League and will now test themselves against the Blues, who also won their opener

Chelsea and Tottenham will both be looking for back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's men did the job with a solitary-goal win over Everton at Goodison Park last weekend, courtesy of Jorginho converting a penalty at the stroke of half-time.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte should feel a lot more confident about his side after Tottenham completed a 4-1 home rout against Southampton in their opening weekend game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham date and kick-off time

Game Chelsea vs Tottenham Date August 14, 2022 Kick-off 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV and live stream online

The Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and will be available to stream live through NOW TV & Sky Go.

In the United States, the match will be shown on Peacock and live streamed via Peacock Premium.

Chelsea squad and team news

Marc Cucurella has trained for a good full week since joining Chelsea from Brighton and Tuchel may want to hand him a first start.

Ben Chilwell continues his recovery from a knee injury. Kalidou Koulibaly had a cramp last weekend but should be fine, but Mateo Kovacic is ruled out with a knee injury.

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are the preferred central midfield pair while Armando Broja looks for some minutes at the cost of Kai Havertz in attack.

Chelsea possible XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella; Sterling, Mount; Havertz

Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Ampadu, Rahman Baba, Koulibaly, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Gallagher, Gilmour, Chukwuemeka Forwards Hudson-Odio, Broja, Batshuayi, Sterling

Tottenham squad and team news

Conte will be content fielding a similar XI to the one that comprehensively defeated Southampton, although he will also now have summer signing Richarlison available for selection after the former Everton man served his ban for throwing a flare in a fixture against Chelsea last season.

Injuries in the camp are scarce but Oliver Skipp will be absent with a hairline fracture to his heel, while Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet has a niggle with his adductor.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son