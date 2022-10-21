Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two traditional rivals Chelsea and Manchester United renew hostilities as they are set to clash in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues could not overcome Brentford during their midweek clash and were held to a 0-0 draw, whereas Manchester United outclassed Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to inch closer to the top four.
Chelsea have failed to win their last nine Premier League games against the Red Devils, the longest run without a win against a Premier League club. The last four meetings in the league have ended in draws. However, they remain undefeated at home in this campaign and have won three successive games at home.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to replicate the form that they showed against Tottenham in their last outing. However, London has not been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils as they have lost their last three league games in the capital.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Chelsea vs Manchester United date & kick-off time
Chelsea vs Manchester United
October 22, 2022
5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10:00pm IST
Stamford Bridge
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
It can also be watched on Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and UNIVERSO NOW.
Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky GO.
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Live stream
U.S.
UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
UK
Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
SKY GO Extra
India
Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Disney+Hotstar
Chelsea squad & team news
Chelsea will be without the services of N'Golo Kante, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana. Conor Gallagher should once again be available after he came off after 15 minutes on Wednesday due to illness.
Mateo Kovacic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling could start while Ben Chilwell should also return to fold after being rested midweek against Brentford.
Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang
Goalkeepers
Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
Defenders
Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Cucurella
Midfielders
Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria
Forwards
Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang
Manchester United squad and team news
Manchester United are plagued with plenty of injury concerns. Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Donny van de Beek will all miss out.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in their trip to Chelsea on Saturday, as he is forced to train with the club’s Under-21 side, with Ten Hag eager to get his message across after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs and headed down the tunnel early.
Anthony Martial is close to making a comeback after having recovered from a lower back injury.
Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Vitek
Defenders
Varane, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia
Midfielders
Fernandes, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Garnacho, Iqbal
Forwards
Martial, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Antony, Sancho, McNeill