Chelsea & USMNT winger Christian Pulisic told 'Bundesliga fits him best' amid talk of Dortmund homecoming transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward has largely failed to shine at Chelsea since joining the Blues in a £57.6m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. With Chelsea looking to orchestrate a summer clear-out to reduce the size of the squad, Pulisic might be sacrificed. It has been suggested that the 24-year-old could be offered the chance to head back to Dortmund, where he could reunite with USMNT team-mate Gio Reyna. Jones, the current U19s assistant coach for the United States, has also backed him to return to the Bundesliga, where he enjoyed the best days of his club career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would tell Pulisic to go back and play in Germany. Bundesliga fits him the best," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Pulisic has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge, it will not be an easy deal to complete for Chelsea, as they might struggle to find a club that would be willing to pay his wages, which reportedly stand at over £200,000 per week. Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli have been linked with him but the Serie A clubs may struggle to match his salary demands.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic struggled to get minutes in the 2022-23 season, as he made just eight Premier League starts. If he is granted an extended stay at Chelsea it remains to be seen if he can turn around his fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.