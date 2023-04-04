Chelsea to use USMNT star Christian Pulisic as makeweight in permanent Joao Felix transfer deal

Chelsea are reportedly ready to use Christian Pulisic as a makeweight in their efforts to sign Joao Felix on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid.

American approaching final year of contract

Has seen a move elsewhere speculated on

Blues eager to keep Portuguese loan star

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has endured more issues with form and fitness in 2022-23, while he is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Questions have been asked of his ongoing presence in west London for some time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea moved to further bolster their attacking ranks when landing Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the January transfer window, while already having the likes of Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz on their books. USMNT star Pulisic may become the odd man out, with departures required this summer following an outlay of £600 million ($750m) in the current campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Daily Mail reports that Pulisic could be included in a deal for Portugal international Felix, with Chelsea eager to bring the 23-year-old on board without meeting Atletico’s full asking price. The Blues already have an agreement in place with RB Leipzig for Christoper Nkunku, but expect more movement across their forward line.

WHAT NEXT? It is also claimed that Chelsea are ready to join Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in the hunt for highly-rated Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, with the 20-year-old striker impressing for Atalanta and his country this season to see his stock soar.