Chelsea turned to Antonio amid attack desperation - but West Ham rejected loan bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's scattergun recruitment continues after reportedly having a loan offer for West Ham forward Antonio rejected before turning to £89 million Shakhtar winger Mykhailo Mudryk, according to The Guardian. The west London club's crippling injury crisis led to them asking for Antonio on loan but the offer was rebuffed out of hand by their east London counterparts. It's unclear as to whether this would have been as well as the Mudryk deal or instead.

Antonio has been linked with a move away since the start of the January transfer window, with Wolves leading the race for his signature. Chelsea's business also seems to be unfinished, as they're reportedly looking to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea seem desperate for reinforcements as they hope to salvage their season. Sitting in 10th place with 11 first-team players sidelined, Graham Potter faces an uphill battle to win over Blues fans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mudryk had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but the Gunners were seemingly unwilling to pay up. Mikel Arteta will now have to look elsewhere for a new winger.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The 22-year-old is yet to be officially announced by his new club, but they sure seem confident of a deal having asked fans to "show love" to their potential new signing. He is reportedly set for a medical on Sunday ahead of signing a seven-year deal.