Chelsea in transfer talks to sign €35m Badiashile from Monaco as hunt for centre-back continues

Chelsea are working on the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as they look to strengthen in the middle of their defence.

Chelsea reportedly in the hunt for new centre-back

Badiashile at top of list

Interest comes despite summer signings

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues are prioritising a new defender and the 21-year-old France international is their top candidate. They are already in talks with Monaco, according to The Athletic, as they look to finalise a deal for the coming weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are expected to pay around €35 million (£31m/$37m) to sign the centre-back, who came through Monaco's youth academy and has made 135 appearances for the senior team in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Badiashile is not the only target the Stamford Bridge club have looked at. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dika and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie were all reportedly scouted. The Blues previously attempted to bring in Gvardiol over the summer after reaching a personal agreement with the Croatia star, but could not strike up a deal with Leipzig.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before players can be added to Graham Potter's squad, the Blues will resume their Premier League campaign when they take on Bournemouth on December 27.