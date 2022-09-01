Chelsea dealt transfer blow as defensive target Gvardiol pens new RB Leipzig contract

Chelsea's hopes of signing Joso Gvardiol this summer have been dashed as the Croatian has signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol extends till 2027

Chelsea reportedly submitted £77m bid

The Blues have got in Fofana

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol has signed a one-year renewal with Leipzig that will keep him at the club until 2027, bringing to an end the speculation over his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, made it clear that the player is not for sale and will see out his current contract amid reports of Chelsea submitting a mammoth £77m ($90m) bid for the centre-back. The Blues have signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester City but remain in the hunt for another quality addition to shore up their defence after conceding eight goals in their opening four Premier League matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will look to plug in the gaps in defence with Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly when they take on West ham at home on Saturday.