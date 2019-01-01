Chelsea transfer ban may hit Everton's Zouma hopes

The French defender has been on loan at Goodison Park this season, but the prospects of a permanent deal are potentially receding

manager Marco Silva is waiting to see if 's upcoming transfer ban will deal a blow to his club's pursuit of a permanent deal for Kurt Zouma.

Zouma has been on loan at Goodison Park this season and his impressive performances have caused Silva to express an interest in keeping the defender at the club.

However, those plans may have to be dashed as Chelsea have been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA, which stops them signing players until January 2020 and, with no way of bringing in a replacement, Zouma may have to return to Stamford Bridge.

That means Toffees boss Silva is not holding his breath about a potential deal to extend Zouma's stay on Merseyside beyond the end of the season.

“Let's see what we can do or not and what will be our decision,” Silva said in the Liverpool Echo.

“It is also about the decision of Kurt and Chelsea so there will be three parts on his possible or not deal: us, Kurt and Chelsea.

“In the right moment we have to take our decision, they have to take a decision and Kurt also.

“Let's see what we can do.”

It has been no secret that have been chasing a permanent deal for Zouma, and the club wanted to him last summer but Chelsea were only willing to sanction a loan deal for the French defender.

Everton face Chelsea this weekend at Goodison Park, and Zouma will be ineligible for the fixture to miss out on a meeting against his parent club.

The defender earned himself a recall to the French national set-up in October, appearing in a 2-2 draw against and earning the penalty which led to the equaliser.

Zouma spent last season out on loan at Stoke and seems to be way down the pecking order in terms of centre-backs at Chelsea.

But, with Gary Cahill's contract set to expire in the summer, a space may open up for Zouma to prove himself at the Blues even if he has a long way to go to get in above the preferred pairing of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz.