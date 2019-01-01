Chelsea transfer ban appeal confirmed by CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that have appealed their two-window transfer ban.

FIFA punished the Blues after they were found to have broken rules regarding the registering of young players.

Article continues below

Chelsea originally appealed to FIFA to have the ban overturned, but football's governing body rejected their appeal in terms of them being able to register senior players.

As such, the Stamford Bridge outfit have now turned to CAS, who could overturn the ban or delay it while they gather all the evidence required, meaning Chelsea could yet be free to add to their squad this summer.

More to follow...