Chelsea thrashed at Elland Road! Leeds put Blues to the sword as Koulibaly sees red

Chelsea saw their unbeaten start to the season shattered in a humbling defeat at the hands of a pumped up Leeds United

Mendy howler handed Leeds a gift

Rodrigo added breathing room before half time

Chelsea failed to muster any challenge in second 45

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds took control in four first half minutes as Brenden Aaronson punished Edouard Mendy for taking too long on the ball before Rodrigo nodded home from a freekick. Jack Harrison added a third in the second half as Leeds stood strong and denied Chelsea any real opportunities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea now have four points from their opening three games, whilst Leeds have risen to second position in the table following an electric start to the season. Leeds are one of only five teams to have won two of their first three fixtures this season.

ALL EYES ON: After his home debut last week Chelsea fans would have been hoping for a bit more from Kalidou Koulibaly. Instead the defender had a nightmare being beaten easily by Aaronson in the first half and giving away a free-kick, not being composed on the ball and topping it all off with a red card with minutes left on the clock. One to forget for the Senegalese captain...

DID YOU KNOW? It was the first time that under Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea had gone in 2-0 down at half time. Chelsea have never won after being 2-0 down at half-time in the Premier League (D-3, L-43)

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season, and have now picked up seven points from their opening three games.

Kai Havertz had a tough afternoon leading the Chelsea line.

Chelsea have had a mixed bag of performances so far this season, with this performance against Leeds a far-cry from their battle against Tottenham last week.

The Blues are still active in the transfer market, and may need a signing or two in order to raise their game in the coming weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea host Leicester on Saturday 27 August as they look to shake off this defeat