Chelsea target Benrahma shines despite Brentford loss against Stoke City

The Algeria international was one of the standout performers as the Bees’ winning run was halted at Bet365 Stadium

Said Benrahma delivered an impressive display despite ’s 1-0 defeat to in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 24-year-old striker was afforded his 38th league start and gave a good account of himself, although his effort was not enough to help his side avoid defeat.

The international spearheaded Brentford’s attack along with French-born Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins.

The front three has been outstanding in this campaign, scoring 57 goals and their goalscoring prowess has helped the Bees’ promotion target so far.

Lee Gregory scored the only goal of the encounter and Stoke frustrated Brentford’s effort to level matter, as they ended the Bees' impressive form at Bet365 Stadium.

Benrahma struck two shots in the match, and completed three dribbles in his quest to open Stoke’s defence, and had a 74% successful pass rate.

The forward featured for the duration of the game while Mbeumo made way for Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu with six minutes left to full-time.

The defeat leaves Brentford in the third position on the league table with 81 points from 45 games, behind West Bromwich Albion and leaders , who have now gained promotion to the Premier League.

Benrahma has scored 17 Championship goals and provided nine assists in 41 league appearances this season and has a total of 25 goals in 77 league games since joining the Bees in 2018.

The forward has been linked to several European clubs following his sparkling performances, including Premier League sides and .

The striker will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in their last league game of the season against Barnsley on July 22.

Benrahma, who has three caps for Algeria, has played for NRB Bethioua, Balma, Colomiers and t Nice youth setup before his promotion to the Eagles.