Chelsea struggles have brought me down to earth, admits Werner

The Germany international says he has been impressed by the "intensity" of Premier League football since his move from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has admitted that he has been brought down to earth by his struggles at Chelsea and that he can no longer be considered a "super striker".

Much was expected of Werner when he joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million ($67m) last summer, but he has so far failed to live up to that hefty price tag.

The Germany international, who drew another blank during the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend, knows he has fallen short of expectations in his first few months at Stamford Bridge having been surprised by the physical nature of Premier League football.

What was said?

Werner told Kicker of his inconsistent start to life at Chelsea: "At the beginning, I had this self-image that I can go on doing my thing here, but in the last few months I have been brought down to earth. It's the way in England that you never have a quiet game.

"The players are 1.9 meters tall, brutal physically and really fast - including the defenders. It's impressive what intensity is going on in the Premier League."

Werner's Chelsea record so far

Werner has contributed 10 goals and nine assists to the Blues' cause in 33 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21.

The 24-year-old endured a 14-match goal drought before getting back on the scoresheet in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle on February 15, leading to question marks over his ability to lead the line for the west London outfit.

Asked how he has dealt with the criticism that has been aimed in his direction, Werner responded: "Of course I noticed that in such a lull you are no longer necessarily called a super striker. I just had to let go of all the pressure of having to score goals."

The bigger picture

Chelsea's chances of winning a trophy and securing a top-four Premier League finish could hinge on whether Werner is able to start delivering the goods in the final third on a regular basis.

Thomas Tuchel's side are sitting fifth in the top-flight at the moment, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham, with a Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid up next on Tuesday.

The Blues also have an FA Cup quarter-final date against Sheffield United to look forward to, but a lack of cutting edge up front could see them fall short of their goals come the end of the season.

