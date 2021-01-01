Chelsea star Mendy 'can be one of the world's best goalkeepers’ - Abiodun

The veteran coach has been impressed by the Senegal international since his arrival from Ligue 1 and predicts a bright future for him

Edouard Mendy can become 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world', according to veteran coach Henry Abiodun, who has predicted a 'great future' for the Chelsea star.

Mendy was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s game.

Appreciatively, he has since proven to be one of the bargain signings, keeping 13 clean sheets in 17 games for the Stamford Bridge giants since the start of January.

The 29-year-old impressed in his debut Champions League campaign, helping Thomas Tuchel’s team to the semi-finals of the competition.

Although Mendy leaked a goal in Chelsea’s defeat to FC Porto, the American trained well-travelled tactician believes the Senegal international is capable of reaching the very highest level of the game in the coming years.

“He has been one of the major differences. Even before Frank Lampard was shown the way out. He has been able to make an impressive impact since he came in,” Abiodun told Goal.

“As a Nigerian, I am very happy for him – that an African player is mounting the goal for such a top team like Chelsea and also doing very well.

“Now that he has a very solid back three, he’s going to continue doing better. With the defensive formation right now, he [Mendy] cannot do much wrong. So far so good, I am impressed with his performance and I think, he will continue to build his confidence.

“He is on his way to writing his name in gold in world football and also becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world

“I don’t think in recent times we have seen any African player mounting the goal at that level and he is doing very well.

“So, Mendy is a pride to Africa as a continent. I think what the future holds for him is great and hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any injury.”

While waiting, if they will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-final of the Champions League in two weeks' time, they turn their attention to Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City.