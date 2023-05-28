Chelsea fans pay special tribute to Frank Lampard in his final game as interim boss despite woeful record

Frank Lampard still has a special place in the hearts of Chelsea fans despite managing just one win as interim boss this season.

Lampard's final game in charge

Will step down at end of season

Mauricio Pochettino to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea fans paid tribute to Lampard ahead of the team's final game of the season at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle. It's been a disastrous campaign for the Blues, who turned to Lampard as interim boss after sacking Graham Potter. Yet Lampard has struggled at the helm, managing just one win since taking over in April. However, fans have shown their undying support for Lampard, unfurling a banner reading 'Frank Lampard's Blue and White Army' ahead of kick-off against Newcastle.

Supporters also paid tribute to Cesar Azpilicueta with a banner that read 'We'll just call you Legend.' Sunday's game could be Azpilicueta's final match as a Chelsea player. The defender has a contract that runs until 2024, but Chelsea are expected to overhaul their squad in the summer.

BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino is set to replace Lampard as Chelsea boss. The Argentine has reportedly already signed his contract as the Blues' next permanent coach. Pochettino will have his work cut out at Stamford Bridge as he inherits a bloated squad that has seriously underperformed this season and will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT? Lampard has already spoken about his impending departure and admitted it does not feel like goodbye. The former midfielder has added he will be back at Chelsea "many times" in the future to watch the Blues. His managerial future, however, remains uncertain after a disappointing second spell in charge of Chelsea.