Chelsea sign Canada international full-back Ashley Lawrence from PSG on three-year deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Canada international defender Ashley Lawrence from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract.

Six years spent in French capital

New challenge being taken on

World Cup finals to come first

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old full-back will officially link up with the Blues on July 1, with a six-year stint in the French capital being brought to a close. Lawrence is set to figure alongside compatriots Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan at the 2023 Women’s World Cup before then joining them as a new domestic team-mate in west London.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Lawrence has told Chelsea’s official website: “I’m really excited and grateful to be joining such a top club in England and in Europe. There are a lot of emotions, excitement and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, the rest of the players and staff, and to next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blues boss Emma Hayes has said of acquiring another proven international: “Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women’s game for both club and country. Her ability to get forward, her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side. We’re really looking forward to having her with us.”

WHAT NEXT? Lawrence turned professional in 2017 and won three domestic honours during her time with PSG – while also gracing the Women’s Champions League final in 2016-17. She finished eighth in the vote for the 2021 Ballon d’Or and has represented her country at the World Cup finals and Olympic Games.