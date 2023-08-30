Chelsea launch surprise £35m swoop for Cole Palmer as Mauricio Pochettino targets Man City starlet to complete new-look attack

Chelsea have reportedly seen a surprise £35m ($44m) bid rejected for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Chelsea have seen a £35m bid for Palmer rejected by City as Mauricio Pochettino looks to finalise his squad before the summer window slams shut. The club have already signed 10 players this summer, including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for their forward line, but manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add another attacker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer is still only 21, and while he has made 41 senior appearances for treble winners City to date, just 13 of them have been starts. He has also only managed to score six goals and is currently behind Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the squad pecking order, but it appears that the club are reticent to do business. There has already been plenty of outgoings at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Mateo Kovacic, and Aymeric Laporte all leaving.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will have to decide whether or not to make a second formal bid for Palmer after seeing their first offer rejected.