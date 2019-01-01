Chelsea send Baker to Reading after Leeds spell ends

Following the conclusion of the midfielder's loan spell at Leeds United, the midfielder has moved again until the end of 2018-19

Chelsea have sent Lewis Baker on loan to Reading after the midfielder's temporary spell at fellow Championship side Leeds United ended.

The 23-year-old made 11 league appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's leaders but only two starts, failing to score a goal.

And the former England Under-21 international will now spend the rest of the campaign on loan at the Royals.

Reading are 23rd in the table, five points adrift of safety, and Baker could make his debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"Lewis is a player of undoubted ability who, having grown up at Chelsea, has gone on to regularly represent his country at youth level and earn valuable first team experience on loan both in England and Holland," said Reading boss Jose Gomes.

"Importantly, he also knows what it takes to meet the demands of this division and I am looking forward to him joining the group in training for the first time tomorrow."

Baker's previous loan clubs include Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse and Middlesbrough.

Chelsea appear to be active in the January market as Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are both in pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

The Blues are also after Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, but would first need to offload Davide Zappacosta, who has drawn interest from Lazio.