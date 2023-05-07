Chelsea star Sam Kerr creates injury concern ahead of FA Cup final after early substitution vs Everton

Chelsea will be sweating on the fitness of Sam Kerr ahead of the Women's FA Cup final after she came off before half time against Everton on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Guro Reiten's sweet strike broke the deadlock, Kerr doubled Chelsea's lead against Everton with a brilliant header from an equally excellent Niamh Charles cross. However, just seven minutes later, and with little over half an hour played, the Aussie went down with what appeared to be an ankle problem and was substituted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Emma Hayes will be desperate to have Kerr available for the Women's FA Cup final on May 14. That is one of five games the title-chasing Blues have left this season, with another big one coming seven days after that trip to Wembley, against Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday, facing relegation-threatened Leicester, with fans no doubt hoping for some good news from Hayes on Kerr's situation in the build-up to that fixture.