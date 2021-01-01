Chelsea retain Women's Super League title as Bristol City relegated

Chelsea have won the top flight for a record fourth time - and it is the first occasion they have claimed back-to-back titles

Chelsea have retained their Women’s Super League title thanks to a thumping 5-0 win over Reading on the final day of the season.

The Blues held off the challenge of Manchester City, who finished second in the standings two points behind, while Arsenal secured third.

It is the fourth time that Chelsea have won the Women’s Super League, having previously picked up the titles in 2015 as well as 2017-18 and 2019-20. This tally takes them ahead of Arsenal's previous tally of three.

The Super League’s key issues

There was also the relegation issue to be decided on the final day of the season.

Bristol City came into the final day bottom of the table and in need of a victory to secure survival. The basement side, though, suffered a 3-1 loss away to Brighton and Hove Albion to finish the campaign with just 12 points and a goal difference of -54.

As such, they will go down to the Championship.

Chelsea’s season

Chelsea’s campaign got off to a low-key start as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United, but they soon showed their quality by running out 9-0 winners over Bristol.

It was that thumping success at Kingsmeadow that set the tone for the remainder of their campaign, which has seen them drop only nine points over the course of the 22-match season.

Furthermore, they have won eight of their fixtures by four goals or more, with Sam Kerr finishing as the division’s top scorer by netting 21 times. Meanwhile, Fran Kirby scored 16 times to end the campaign third in the scoring stakes behind her team-mate and Arsenal ace Vivanne Miedema.

Article continues below

Their success has extended beyond the Super League, though.

Chelsea are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in which they will play Everton, while they are also into the final of the Champions League, in which they will face Barcelona in Gothenburg next week.

Further Reading