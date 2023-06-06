Chelsea's N’Golo Kante set for transfer meeting with Saudi representatives as potential €100m Cristiano Ronaldo link-up emerges

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly being lined up for a move to Saudi Arabia that could see him become a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

French midfielder running down deal

Due to become a free agent this summer

Wanted by teams in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international is approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is poised to hit free agency this summer. Fresh terms in west London for the 32-year-old had been on the cards at one stage, but no deal has been done.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano now claims that officials from the Middle East have travelled to England for talks with Kante. He is said to have an offer on the table that could be worth as much as €100 million (£86m/$107m) when image rights and commercial deals are added to the pot.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Nassr, who currently have five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo on their books, form part of the clamour for Kante, along with Saudi Pro League title winners Al-Ittihad – who are closing in on a deal for prolific Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2016 and has taken in 269 appearances for the club – claiming Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and FA Cup honours along the way.