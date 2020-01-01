Chelsea new boy Ziyech recalls ‘crazy’ eight-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge

The Moroccan playmaker has started his pre-season training with the Blues following his arrival from Ajax

Hakim Ziyech has described the Uefa outing between and which ended in a 4-4 draw as "a crazy game".

The 27-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance at Stamford Bridge on November 5 last year with a brace of assists despite Ajax giving up their 4-1 lead.

He was also involved in the third goal when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga turned his free-kick which came off the post, into the back of the net with his face.

The result was not enough for Ajax to progress from Group H in the elite European competition as Chelsea and leaders moved on to the knockout stage.

Eight months after the game, Ziyech, who is now a Chelsea player after completing a five-year deal from the Dutch giants in February, recalled the night in London against Lampard’s team.

“It was a crazy game. If you were a neutral supporter it was a fantastic game,” Ziyech told Chelsea website.

“For us it was a little bit less because we were 4-1 up, but it was a crazy game. I think the neutral fans, that is why they like football, because of moments and games like this.”

The Morocco international started his individual training sessions at Chelsea on Saturday and he was in the stands as the Blues edged 1-0 in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture.

The Dutch-born midfielder said he was inspired by club legends Didier Drogba, John Terry and Lampard before making the move to Stamford Bridge

“When you are a young guy you always want to play for a big club, in the Premier League of course,” he added.

“When I was young, the players that played here, it was always a big club so I am very happy and it means a lot. I was playing in the youth in Heerenveen and here was playing Drogba, Lampard, Terry, all those big names.

“We were always for Chelsea, and if you look at now, if you can play here it means a lot to me.”

This season, Ziyech was involved in 24 goals before leaving Ajax - a tally of eight goals and 16 assists in all competitions and he was named the club's Player of the Year for the third time in a row.