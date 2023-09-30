Chelsea to go after unsettled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January & will rival Arsenal for Brentford's Ivan Toney in significant shift in transfer strategy

- Pochettino to have bigger role in Chelsea transfers
- Eyeing move for Osimhen and Toney
- Osimhen likely to leave Napoli in January
WHAT HAPPENED? After spending nearly £1 billion on transfers in the last three transfer windows, Chelsea are now set to hand manager Pochettino a bigger role in transfer decisions. The Argentine is reportedly eyeing a move for unsettled Napoli star Osimhen and will also rival Arsenal in the race to sign Brentford's Toney, according to The Guardian.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite adding a considerable number of players once again in the summer transfer window, the Blues are off to a nightmare start in the Premier League having won just one out of their first six Premier League games.
WHAT NEXT? The Blues will next face Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.