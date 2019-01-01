Chelsea must sell another winger to keep Hudson-Odoi, says Sarri

The Blues manager insists the club will need to sell one of their existing wingers if they are to keep the Englishman at the club beyond this summer

Maurizio Sarri has stated will need to sell a winger if they are to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club beyond this season.

The Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory over on Thursday night, with Hudson-Odoi bagging the third and final goal to secure the win.

It was another impressive performance from the winger, and Sarri stated he played “very well” after the match.

The Englishman now has three goals in 14 appearances for the Blues this season, and is slowly pushing for a permanent starting spot in the team.

However, Sarri remains still reluctant to use him in the with the 18-year-old yet to start a fixture in the league.

Speculation also continues regarding his long-term future at the Stamford Bridge club following on from ’s failed bids in January.

When asked what Hudson-Odoi needs to do to start in the Premier League, Sarri said: “You need to understand that, in the same position, we have Pedro, Willian and Hazard, so it's not easy for a young player to play with the consistency with his team-mates.

“I want to remind you that Callum, with this one, played 14 matches. There isn't in another 18-year-old player with 14 matches in the first-team. So I think that we are using him in the right way at the moment.

“Of course, the 20 matches this season will be 30 matches in the next, and 40 in two years. Also, I think that the club has to decide.

“If I am at the club and I want Callum on the club consistently, I have to sell another winger. Otherwise the manager is in trouble.”

Chelsea’s next fixture is against in the final on Sunday at Wembley.

The two sides played out a repeat fixture on February 10 in the league, with Pep Guardiola’s side romping to an easy 6-0 victory at the Etihad.

Sarri’s men will be keen to gain revenge on the reigning Premier League champions this weekend in their quest to lift the first silverware of the season.