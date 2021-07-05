Chelsea and Manchester City have the most number of players left in Euro followed by another English giant...

Euro 2020 has reached its business end as four (Denmark, England, Italy and Spain) out of the 24 teams have reached the semifinals and are vying to win the ultimate prize.

The tournament has seen strong teams get knocked out prematurely. Defending champions Portugal and reigning world champions France were eliminated by Belgium and Switzerland respectively from the Round of 16 while Netherlands were dumped out by Czech Republic.

Premier League champions Manchester City and UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea have the most number of players left in the tournament (seven) followed by another fellow English club Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus who have five players left.

Among the other English clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur still have two players each while Arsenal only have one left in Bukayo Saka.

Among the giants of Europe, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are the only clubs that do not have any players left in Euro 2020.

It must be noted that Jadon Sancho was a Borussia Dortmund player at the beginning of the tournament but midway into the competition his transfer to Manchester United was confirmed so in the list below, Sancho has been considered as a Man United player.

Players of European giants left in Euro 2020

Club Number of players Names Manchester City 7 Ferran Torres, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte (Spain); Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, John Stones (England) Chelsea 7 Cesar Azpi (Spain); Andreas Christensen (Denmark); Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell (England); Emerson, Jorginho (Italy) Manchester United 5 Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho (England); David De Gea (Spain) Juventus 5 Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi (Italy); Alvaro Morata (Spain) FC Barcelona 4 Martin Braithwaite (Denmark); Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia (Spain) PSG 3 Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi (Italy); Pablo Sarabia (Spain) Atletico Madrid 3 Marcos Llorente, Koke (Spain); Kieran Trippier (England) AC Milan 2 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Simon Kjaer (Denmark) Inter Milan 2 Nicolo Barrela, Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane (England), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) Liverpool 2 Jordan Henderson (England); Thiago Alcantara (Spain) Arsenal 1 Bukayo Saka (England) Borussia Dortmund 1 Jude Bellingham (England) Real Madrid 0 Bayern Munich 0

Player representation of clubs at the beginning of Euro 2020

Chelsea had the most number of representatives (15) at the beginning of the tournament followed by Manchester City and Bayern Munich. While eight Chelsea players are eliminated from the competition, City saw seven players going out of the tournament before the semis and Bayern all of their players out of the competition.

Clubs Number of players Chelsea 15 Manchester City 14 Bayern Munich 14 Juventus 12 Manchester United* 9 Borussia Dortmund* 9 Liverpool 8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 Inter Milan 8 FC Barcelona 8 Atletico Madrid 7 PSG 6 Real Madrid 6 AC Milan 5 Arsenal 4

* Jadon Sancho considered as a Dortmund player before the tournament started.

* Eric Garcia was also considered as a Dortmund player before the tournament started but he switched to Barcelona midway.

* Dean Henderson was also considered in the Manchester United list since he was part of the England squad at the start of the tournament but then pulled out due to injury.