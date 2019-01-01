Chelsea loanee Victorien Angban joins Metz in €6m deal as promotion clause is activated

The Blues loanee departs permanently after promotion sees a clause automatically activated by the Ligue 2 club

Victorien Angban leaves the 42-strong loan army, as a clause in his contract sees him move permanently to Metz for around €6 million after they beat Red Star 2-1 to secure status for next season, Goal understands.

An opening goal from Habib Diallo and a 90th minute winner from Opa Nguette led Metz to victory at Red Star after Ismael Camara equalised for the hosts in the 45th minute.

The victory means that Metz can't be caught by third-place Troyes, and the club earn promotion in one of the two automatic spots in Ligue 2.

The move represents a significant outlay for Metz who have now broken their record transfer fee, while Chelsea have made a vast profit having signed the loan star directly from Stade d'Abidjan in the .

Angban has been a significant part of his side's promotion push operating as a midfielder, racking up 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and assisting twice.

The Ivory Coast international departs having never played a competitive game for Chelsea after joining as an 18-year-old in 2015 before immediately moving on loan.

He has been on three other loan moves before making his way to , where he signed a one-year extension should the move have not been made permanent.

The 22-year-old has previously played in for Sint-Truiden and Waasland-Beveren, as well as in with Granada.

Angban has earned seven caps for the Ivory Coast national team, earning a spot on the team's 2017 squad.

Chelsea are looking to reduce the number of their loan group further, as upcoming changes in FIFA regulations threaten the Blues' policy for developing players at other clubs.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, Mario Pasalic, Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva and Danilo Pantic all have release clauses in their deals to exit Stamford Bridge permanently.

Angban and Metz are back in action next Friday against Valenciennes before finishing up the season with matches against AS Nancy Lorraine and Brest.