Chelsea loanee Ugbo still behind in fitness – Cercle Brugge coach Clement

The Anglo-Nigerian striker found the back of the net for the Belgian outfit at the weekend

Cercle Brugge coach Paul Clement has revealed that new signing and on-loan striker Ike Ugbo is still lacking match fitness even after scoring on his debut in a 3-2 win over KV Mechelen on Saturday.

The Green and Blacks started on the back foot with William Togui giving Mechelen the lead in the 37th minute. Ugbo went on to equalise in the 54th minute before Dino Hotic made it 2-1 not long after. Aster Vranckx then levelled it up for Mechelen until Thibo Somers popped up with the winner 10 minutes from time.

Clement – who had an influence in bringing Ugbo from Stamford Bridge, had nothing but praise for the Anglo-Nigerian. He did assert that Ugbo should have started from the bench had it not been for an injury to Congo forward Guy Mbenza.

More teams

"It is good for him that he can make a new start, with a good goal,” the former boss said as per Voetbalkrant.

"He is a good attacker, you can see how he runs to the first post when he scored. He is still a bit behind in fitness. It is good that he has already had sixty minutes in his legs. Normally Mbenza would play and would start Ugbo on the bench.

"Mbenza has an injury to his pelvis, that became clear on Friday. He had some irritation and we had a scan. It's nothing too serious, but he will be out for a while."

Ugbo says he wants to gain confidence and has noted that his speed which was a major highlight during the game is something he works on constantly.

"It was only my first game. I want to help the team and I will immediately gain confidence,” he said.

Article continues below

"I work on that all the time. I'm always ready to take a sprint. You won't always get to the ball, but you have to make that effort."

Ugbo also says he is keen to continue playing outside having featured for Roda JC in the last term.

"No reason in particular. I just wanted to keep learning at the highest level outside of England."