Chelsea loan David Datro Fofana to Union Berlin as striker links up with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson in Germany

Chelsea have loaned striker David Datro Fofana to Union Berlin for the 2023-24 season, as he links up with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson.

Fofana loaned to Bundesliga

Only joined Blues in January

Made four Chelsea appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker's move to Union has been confirmed as he seeks regular minutes. Brought in for £11m in January, the former Molde striker has made just four appearances for Chelsea, and has now joined the German club, who have already signed Aaronson from Leeds on another loan deal this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Union have developed extremely strongly in the last few years and it excites me a lot to be a part of this in the coming season," Fofana said to Union's official website. "The club has made a long and hard effort to find me and now I want to repay that with good performances."

Union’s managing director of men’s professional football Oliver Ruhnert added: "David's speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us. We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana is still a raw talent as he is just 20, but he shone at Molde, where he scored 24 goals in 65 games. His three Premier League appearances for Chelsea totalled just 68 minutes, while he also played a mere 44 minutes in the FA Cup, so he will be out to prove his worth in the German top-flight.

WHAT NEXT? Union are preparing for a season of Champions League football, after they finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season.