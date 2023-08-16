Surely they won't lose this one to Chelsea! Liverpool plot bid for £60m midfielder after being rejected by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Soham Mukherjee
Juergen Klopp, Manager of LiverpoolGetty Images
Liverpool are reportedly intensifying efforts to get Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure after losing out to Chelsea for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

  • Klopp targets midfielder Doucoure
  • Missed out on Caicedo and Lavia
  • Doucoure offers cost-effective alternative

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's pursuit of a midfield solution has picked up again as they focus on signing Crystal Palace's Doucoure, according to The Independent. Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen his squad with a number six and Doucoure has emerged as a prospective target due to his potentially lower price compared to Caicedo and Lavia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Palace could ask around £60 million ($76m) for the player. However, they might require some convincing as they remain wary of losing too many players in this window which could weaken the nucleus of the team. The Malian is also keen to pay under Klopp and agreeing to personal terms should not be a problem for Liverpool.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other potential options, such as Joao Paulinha from Fulham and Khephren Thuram from Nice, are considered, but Doucoure currently stands out as a favourable choice among them.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Cheick Doucoure Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool hope to build a competitive lineup for the 2023-24 season and securing Doucoure could provide the much-needed midfield stability after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

