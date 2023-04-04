Chelsea legend John Terry would end retirement to take Blues coaching role following Graham Potter sacking

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that he would be prepared to come out of retirement in order to fill a coaching role at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Blues captain, who took in 717 appearances for the club, has been out of the dugout since leaving an assistant role at Aston Villa in 2021. Terry is currently focusing on other commitments, such as working at the Stamford Bridge academy, but the 42-year-old admits that – with Chelsea in the market for a new boss after sacking Graham Potter – he could be lured back to a Premier League role by the right offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Terry has told Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips: “I’m done from a managerial point of view. The only job I’d come out of my kind of retirement for would be the Chelsea job - to be involved in some capacity with a first-team role. I love my role at the minute, working with the younger players. Because I’ve been through that process as a kid myself I’m passing on my knowledge to them, having loads of conversations with them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry was a home-grown star at Chelsea that helped the club to five Premier League titles, five FA Cup wins, three League Cups, a Europa League triumph and a Champions League crown.

WHAT NEXT? Terry is not under consideration for the top job at Chelsea, despite his obvious ties to the club, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino currently leading next manager betting markets – with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho also considered to be in the frame for a third spell at Stamford Bridge.