Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale

The Ligue 1 strugglers have agreed to take the Belgium striker on loan until the end of the season, but the Blues are not keen on a temporary deal

Monaco have revealed that Chelsea are holding up Michy Batshuayi's move to the Ligue 1 outfit, with the Blues keen to offload the striker permanently rather than on loan.

Batshuayi has spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia but has struggled to make an impact, scoring just three goals in 23 appearances.

As such his time in Spain is set to be cut short, and it was understood he would be moving to Monaco on a temporary basis to reunite with Thierry Henry, who he worked with during the former Barcelona forward's time with Belgium.

Monaco now claim, however, that despite there being an agreement with the player as well as Valencia, Chelsea are now pushing for the move to become permanent.

"We are happy with our transfer window so far," vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told a press conference.

"It's true that a striker could help the team. We're just looking to good opportunities on the market.

"Batshuayi? We have an agreement with the player and with Valencia but not with Chelsea.

"They want a [permanent] transfer. Everything could go very quickly in football so we'll see."

Everton had previously shown an interest in Batshuayi, with it understood the Toffees would be willing to pay up to £18 million ($23m) to sign the former Marseille hotshot.

However, Chelsea's policy is to recoup as much of their original outlay as possible when selling players, and given Batshuayi cost £33m in the summer of 2016, it is likely they would demand a similar amount.

Henry and Monaco are hopeful the 25-year-old can come in and help fire the 2017 Ligue 1 champions to safety, with the club currently sitting 19th in the table.

They have already signed one Chelsea player in Cesc Fabregas during the January window and are next in action on Wednesday when they take on Nice - a match that will see Arsenal legends Henry and Patrick Vieira face off for the first time as managers.