Chelsea's Fran Kirby will miss Sunday's Continental Cup final against Arsenal due to a knee injury, with manager Emma Hayes unsure when she'll return.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kirby went off with the problem when the Blues beat West Ham on February 9 and she hasn't played since, withdrawing from England's Arnold Clark Cup squad as a result.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked when the forward could return, Hayes said in her press conference on Friday: "I don’t know, she had a PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) injection this week, we’re waiting for that to settle down.

"The way PRP works means that you have to give it a good week. This is her second one. We’ll see how that pans out probably the back end of next week.

"Unfortunately with injuries, in Fran’s case with her knee, she had this in the past. It could settle down, I hope it does. Neither one of us is going to know when that exact time [she'll return] is so I can’t give a time frame I’m afraid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Sunday's mammoth final, Chelsea have a huge Champions League quarter-final tie against Lyon later this month, visiting the current European champions on March 22 before welcoming them to London on March 30. Hayes would love to have Kirby back for those games if possible.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will look to get the better of Arsenal again on Sunday at Selhurst Park, having beaten them last weekend in the FA Cup, without Kirby. An update on her fitness will likely come in the days that follow, ahead of another big game - this time at home to Manchester United in the WSL.