Chelsea making final push to complete Havertz deal as Blues prepare official offer

The Blues have made the German their primary target as they chase a game-changing transfer window after finishing in the top-four

are pushing to complete the signing of 21-year-old Kai Havertz from and will next look to agree a fee after establishing that the German wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Discussions have primarily been conducted through Havertz's entourage so far and qualification for next season's through a top-four finish has only strengthened the west Londoners' hand.

The Blues were waiting to see the outcome of their league campaign before doing further business after completing the double signing of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for a combined fee of £91 million (€100m/$114m).

More teams

However, the club have still yet to receive any official offers after putting an asking price on Havertz at around €100 million (£90m/$111m). It is felt that a lower fee will ultimately be negotiated at around €76m (£70m/$87m).

Blues confidence centres around their financial might in the upcoming transfer window, having recently had a transfer ban while selling Eden Hazard for £88m (€96m/$113m) to and Alvaro Morata to for £58m (€65m/$75m).

Real Madrid and were both interested in Havertz, who is pushing for a move following Leverkusen's failure to qualify for the Champions League, but both clubs may not have the funds to complete a deal.

Bayern are unable to make any other major transfers due to the financial impact of coronavirus alongside their lucrative signing of 's Leroy Sane. Similarly, Real Madrid have ruled out major deal this summer due to the economic realities of the pandemic.

Havertz is back training with Leverkusen ahead of their campaign but the talks may lead to him missing the upcoming game with , much like how Timo Werner opted out of 's Champions League run.

Further Chelsea transfer targets include Leicester City's Ben Chilwell at left-back as well as West Ham's Declan Rice, although neither of their clubs wants to sell this summer.

Chelsea are still considering strengthening their defence as they weigh up future contract discussions with both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who both have less than two-years left on their deals.

Meanwhile, the Blues are have interest in Emerson Palmieri from Internazionale and Juventus which could raise further funds.

The west Londoners have also been scouting and considering their options regarding a goalkeeper since January, and Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped from his No 1 goalkeeping spot for the second time this season against on Sunday with 38-year-old Willy Caballero was promoted in his place.

Article continues below

However they have to find an escape route for their £71m (€78m/$91.5m) record signing before considering their options. have shown an interest in a loan move but it remains to be seen whether they can even afford his £170,000-a-week wages, never mind any other fees.

Chelsea are aware of Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and his €120 million (£110m/$137.5m) release clause, while Ajax's Andre Onana has been offered to Frank Lampard's side.

The transfer window officially opened on Monday for English clubs following the completion of the Premier League season, and it shuts on October 5.