Chelsea-linked Fernandez 'very inclined' to leave Benfica in January as manager makes exit admission

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Enzo Fernandez is 'very inclined' to leave Benfica in the January transfer window to join Premier League side Chelsea, according to Record. President Rui Costa is doing everything he can to persuade the midfielder to stay, and Fernandez knows he will have clubs queuing up at the end of the season. However, there is pressure on Fernandez from his family to move now, and Chelsea are willing to pay €130 million.

WHAT THEY SAID: Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has been asked about the speculation surrounding Fernandez and told reporters he will respect the Argentina international's decision on his future.

"Until December 31 we are sure that we have all the players and nobody can leave. Then the market opens up and when you have players with great talent, you always run the risk of losing players," he said.

"These young players sometimes have opportunities. It's not just Enzo, it's all the players. It's part of the football business. If they have opportunities, they have to make decisions. I can give them advice and recommendations. But I always respected the players' decisions, because they only have one career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez only arrived at Benfica in the summer from River Plate but his performances at the World Cup have thrust him into the limelight and brought a host of admirers. The 21-year-old has refused to speak about his future and said only that his agent is handling matters.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have already offered £106m for Fernandez, more than matching his release clause, and seem to be in pole position to land the youngster. Man Utd and Liverpool have also been linked with the World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandez could return to action on Friday as Benfica take on Braga in the Portuguese top flight.