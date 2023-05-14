Chelsea boss Emma Hayes claims Wembley is 'home' following Women’s FA Cup final win over Man Utd: ‘We’ve played here more times than Stamford Bridge!'

Emma Hayes has savoured more FA Cup success, with Wembley Stadium beginning to feel like “home” for Chelsea.

Blues land more major silverware

Kerr grabs winning goal

Attention turns to WSL title bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were back at the home of English football on Sunday for a final showdown with Manchester United. Australian superstar Sam Kerr proved to be the difference-maker for Chelsea as she maintained her own stunning Wembley record with the only goal of the game. Hayes’ side rose to the big occasion once again and are rightly proud of their ability to deliver when performing on the grandest of stages.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hayes told BBC Sport afterwards of collecting another piece of silverware at Wembley: “We've played here more times that Stamford Bridge. Yes it's home. You can't underestimate the game accumulation, we looked so tired in the first half. We had to kick each other at half time.

“We know how to stay in a game and even if we weren't at our best we have to work out how to change it. We had to possess the ball better and then find the quality in the final third. It's a coaches nightmare. We don't do the kick off properly and then the first, second and third phases were all off. I've got to get them home tonight. They know the bus is leaving at 9pm and it will leave with them all on. The players deserve credit.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayes added on match-winner Kerr, who has now scored five goals in four outings at Wembley: “Sam Kerr is priceless but let's credit Pernille [Harder]. We know we needed more stretching runs. I almost made the change at half time but I held off to see who might be tired.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have little time in which to toast their latest FA Cup triumph – a fourth in six seasons and a third in a row – as they will be back in action on Wednesday when facing West Ham as part of a WSL title bid.