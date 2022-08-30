Chelsea are easy to beat right now, admits Tuchel after Southampton loss

Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea are easy to beat after the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton on Tuesday.

Saints overwhelmed Chelsea for much of match

Tuchel bemoaned his side's lack of solidity

Second loss to club that finished bottom-half last term

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Southampton. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the Blues but the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong to earn all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like," Tuchel told BT Sport.

He added to BBC Sport: "It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat was a damaging one for Chelsea and if Arsenal beat Aston Villa tomorrow, they will go eight points clear of their London rivals. The Blues are hoping potential deadline day signings can help uplift them, with Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their big-name targets.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host West Ham at Stamford Bridge in a London derby.