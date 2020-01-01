Chelsea don’t need a new goalkeeper despite Kepa question marks – Melchiot

The former Blues defender is not convinced that Frank Lampard needs to be splashing out more cash on replacing the world’s most expensive custodian

While there are serious “question marks” over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s ability to be a reliable No.1 for , Mario Melchiot is not convinced that the Blues should be spending big on another goalkeeper.

Frank Lampard is said to have moved a new shot-stopper to the top of his shopping list.

Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is the man in his sights, with the Blues eager to add another fresh face to their ranks in a summer of much change at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

Kepa, though, was between the sticks in a 2020-21 season opener at .

Lampard saw his side claim a 3-1 win over the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium, but more questions are being asked of his last line of defence after Leandro Trossard fired in from distance for the hosts.

Efforts to land Mendy are seemingly set to be stepped up, but Melchiot believes faith should be shown in the world’s most expensive keeper – with Chelsea having spent £71 million ($92m) on Kepa.

The former Blues defender told talkSPORT of a long-running debate that Trossard added fuel to on Monday: “It was a shot from distance. When it goes in, it was outside the box and people are going to go to the goalkeeper straight away.

“It’s also one of the moments that people pick up from last season as well and try to jump on him.

“The only thing I want to make sure is that Frank made the decision that he is his goalkeeper. He now has to give the goalkeeper the confidence and the belief that these things won’t shake him up.

“If this is not the case, I totally understand why people are jumping on him. Then they want to see a change.”

Pressed on whether Chelsea need to sign a keeper in order to become title challengers, Melchiot added: “No, I don’t think so. You just have to look at the player and the ability of the player.

“When Kepa is at his best, I have no doubts in him. The only thing is there are a couple of question marks. They are the only questions I have.

Article continues below

“Frank sees him closer than we see him; we see him at games and that’s what we judge him on. I expect more from him and I hope he expects more from himself too.

“As long as he can deliver that, I wouldn’t change him. If it’s going to be the same thing everyone’s been jumping on, then I want to see something happen.”

Chelsea will be looking for stability at the back in their next outing, having seen questions asked of them in that area for some time, with Lampard’s side due to play host to defending champions on Sunday.