Chelsea deny Bayern target Hudson-Odoi transfer request

The Blues have blocked any sale of the teenager in January, but a deal could be worked out in the summer

Chelsea have denied Callum Hudson-Odoi's transfer request, blocking the teenager's hope of a January exit to join Bayern Munich, Goal can confirm.

Hudson-Odoi hoped to escalate matters at the end of last week in pursuit of a move to the Bundesliga champions, personally delivering his request for a January move.

However, he will now have to wait until at least the summer to receive his exit, with Bayern likely to come back for Hudson-Odoi in the summer.

