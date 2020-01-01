Chelsea could tumble down the table and miss out on Champions League places

Frank Lampard's side were taking on all-comers at the season's start but progress has been stuttered of late and changes need to be made

Being at the opposite end of the tactical spectrum, Frank Lampard has largely avoided comparisons with the man most influential during his playing days. But as factors begin to slip out of his control, the petulance, the needle, is more than a little Jose Mourinho.

"Now we probably become the underdogs" is the sort of downbeat prediction we expect to hear from managers wearied by a slide down the table they’re powerless to resist, not from one whose side sit six points clear in their target position when the transfer window closed.

Lampard clearly feels let down by the lack of activity in January; to hell with the message his comments send to the current squad. He does have a point, mind. Those heady days of autumn, when a sprightly young team weren’t just playing well but actually playing with child-like imagination and abandon, feel like an awfully long time ago now.

More teams

Muscles are tiring and heads too - the inevitable comedown that follows from kids running amok on a sugar high. Or at least that’s the obvious narrative spin on Chelsea’s stuttering form and on cutting the gap to four points last weekend. True, Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn do give Mourinho the advantage and Lampard has every right to feel aggrieved that Chelsea didn’t work harder to redress the damage of their summer transfer ban.

But an alternative read is that Chelsea’s problems derive from Lampard’s coaching, or lack thereof, with his preference for true creative freedom over detailed instruction the tactical equivalent of letting the children run loose in a sweet shop. First the surge, then the crash.

Automatisms - the unconscious and automatic movements, passes, and connections between players – are a crucial aspect of Jurgen Klopp’s and Pep Guardiola’s tactical coaching. These have long featured in the Premier League when it comes to developing an instinctive connection between a line of defenders, but applying the same diligence to attacking structure is a relatively new concept.

It’s what allows or Man City to play with an almost hypnotic rhythm, to pull their opponent out of shape with quickfire moves thought out several steps ahead. And the level of detail in this synchronicity is fast becoming an essential component of modern football, a side effect of the financial disparity between clubs making the Premier League predominantly a territorial game.

The big clubs regularly hit 65-70 per cent possession as opponents sit back. Pulling the defensive shell out of shape now requires intricate, automated responses. That’s why Chelsea’s creative freedom under Lampard has only taken them so far.

The anarchy is joyous enough to work at first, but imagination is too dependent on confidence to cut it in 2020. Once morale drops, creativity seizes up just as the legs do. It helps explain why Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount in particular have struggled of late and why Chelsea’s attacking lines are increasingly angular and individualistic, defined more by classic dribbles and overlaps on the flanks where before we saw one-touch moves and a frantic counter-press blowing defences apart.

It also helps illuminate Chelsea’s defensive flaws, namely their continuing struggle to cope with the transitions from attack to defence. The shape of Lampard’s side in possession is erratic and largely unstructured, a far cry from the compression and diligence of a Guardiola or Klopp team. Chelsea fan out to find space, leaving pockets without a zonal marker - and sure enough it makes them vulnerable to the counterattack.

Freedom comes at a price, especially with young players who lack the experience to correct minor positional errors. And so Chelsea’s attacking flaws and defensive flaws are two sides of the same coin, a consequence of Lampard learning his trade in an era – his playing days span 1998 to 2015 - when advantage could be gained from sheer bravery; when a hard press and assertive high-speed attacks would triumph in contests more evenly fought, space appearing if you pushed hard enough.

This is not to say Lampard isn’t coaching his players, but rather that Chelsea lack the incredible detail that defines elite clubs of today. It certainly doesn’t mean Lampard cannot achieve his target of a top-four finish this season, especially given his main rival, Mourinho, similarly relies on spontaneity in the final third.

But to do so will require some tweaks, and the most obvious is to restore Olivier Giroud to the side. Here is a World Cup-winning striker who offers instinctive lay-offs so good they could make up for the absence of muscle-memory interchanges around the edge of the box. His intelligent link-up play offers the automatisms, or at least a route towards them, that are so conspicuously absent at present.

Article continues below

Giroud aside there is an argument for moving N’Golo Kante into a slightly more withdrawn role in midfield, giving him a smaller sphere of influence in order to bring back those implausibly high tackling and intercepting stats and shielding against the opposition counters.

Even without changes there are signs Chelsea’s sticky patch will soon end. A belated winter break gives the youngsters a chance to sleep it off before reloading in a fortnight’s time, plus the emergence of a Callum Hudson-Odoi - Reece James partnership offers new variation from the right. Nevertheless, there are signs – signs lurking since the beginning of the season - that Lampard’s Chelsea are indeed underdogs in the pursuit of a top-four finish.

His grievances are legitimate. But they don’t explain why Chelsea have won fewer than half of their league games. Change needs to come from inside the camp, not just outside it.