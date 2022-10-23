Chelsea have issued a statement condemning the discriminatory chants heard at Stamford Bridge during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Chelsea condemn discriminatory behaviour

Blues supporting Rainbow Laces campaign

Chelsea drew 1-1 with United

WHAT HAPPENED? Homophobic chants were heard during the match on a day when the Blues were supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - an initiative that promotes LGBTQ+ equality in football.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement read: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used by some individuals today at Stamford Bridge. We are proud to be supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and today acts as proof that we must do more to make football a game for everyone.

"This year we are educating, celebrating, communicating and motivating allyship and action for our players, employees, fans and society."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sentiment of the statement was echoed by both managers in their post-match interviews, with Graham Potter admitting there is still work to do to stamp out discrimination in the game. The Football Association also vowed to work with the Crown Prosecution Service to crack down on incidents of this nature.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Following their draw with United, Chelsea next face RB Salzburg in the Champions League on October 25.