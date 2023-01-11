'It's easier just to blame somebody' - Chelsea boss Potter compares 'complex' struggles to Guardiola, Klopp & Arteta

Chelsea manager Graham Potter responded to criticism of his work at Stamford Bridge and compared his experience to those of other top managers.

10th in Premier League

Thrashed by Man City in FA Cup

Pressure mounting on Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Brighton boss took over for Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season and after an initial honeymoon period, his new team's form has fallen off. Indeed, the Blues have won just one of their past seven matches across all competitions and Potter has consequently started to face plenty of scrutiny.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to understand [the criticism] is part of the job," Potter told reporters. "You only have to look at some of my colleagues in a similar position. Pep, for example, in his first season, was being criticised quite heavily. I think Mikel Arteta has had a period of criticism. Klopp, in the first few years, would have had criticism as well. These guys are fantastic.

"You understand football is emotional. When you lose, you feel it; you feel the pain; you feel the suffering; you feel the discomfort. Sometimes it's hard to understand the 'why', and it's easier just to blame somebody. I'm sitting here saying it's not like I've been absolutely perfect, so they're not completely wrong, but I think it's always very complex. You just try to put it into perspective. You try to remember you're capable; you try to remember how you got here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta have all gone on to prove themselves as the right men for the job at each of their clubs, but the jury still seems to be out on Potter. For instance, former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf slammed the manager after the FA Cup defeat against Manchester City, saying: "Enough is enough now, something needs to be changed."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table and will come into their London derby three points and three places behind local rivals Fulham this Thursday. A loss there would see Potter come under even more pressure.