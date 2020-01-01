Chelsea boss Lampard: Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi should be fit soon

The duo will be back from hamstring injuries in a fortnight, according to their manager

have been given a fitness boost after confirmation hamstring injuries suffered by Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are not serious.

attacking midfielder Ziyech limped out of Chelsea's 3-1 win over in the Premier League last weekend, while winger Hudson-Odoi suffered a similar injury in training.

However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said after his side's 1-1 draw with Krasnodar in their final group game on Tuesday that the duo will be back soon.

Chelsea face in the Premier League on Saturday before games against and West Ham on December 15 and 21 respectively.

"Both players are hopefully going to be fit for a week on Wednesday," Lampard told a post-match media conference.

"They had scans which are showing the injuries will be two weeks, so that's positive, particularly with Hakim.

"With Callum we didn't know what to expect when he got injured in training a couple of days ago."

Victory for Chelsea over Krasnodar would have given them their highest ever points total in a single Champions League group stage (16).

But the Blues fell short of the milestone after a subdued game at Stamford Bridge, having already qualified as Group E winners as Jorginho's penalty cancelled out Remy Cabella's opener.

Lampard acknowledged none of his players really stood out against the Russian side, but he was impressed with the performance of midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The 19-year-old Scot made 83 passes with an accuracy of 89.2 per cent, and had 97 touches – more than any other player on the pitch.

"Billy Gilmour was very good on his first start this season. I'm very pleased. We wanted to win but that wasn't to be," Lampard told BT Sport.

"I liked the discipline of the team – they had some counter-attacking moments but nothing big."

Great to get some minutes in tank this evening fans back at the bridge too #UCL pic.twitter.com/KEFDJ3iZVY — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) December 8, 2020

On whether he would send Gilmour out on loan, Lampard added: "Not sure. The way he trains and plays I can see him with us. I have to make sure the pathway is right.

"Everyone was pretty good. There weren't outstanding performances, but I asked the lads to be professional and they were.

"I don't think we can over-analyse the group stage – we've won the group and it's good progression."

Lampard also praised the composure of Tino Anjorin, who became the ninth youngest player to debut for Chelsea in the Champions League at 19 years and 15 days.

"He is a work in progress, but the more he trains with us the better he will get," Lampard said.

"I thought he did well tonight with a good debut. In training he has showed a real ability to step straight into the level in terms of his ability on the ball."