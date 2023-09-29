Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has revealed that she was told by doctors that she would 'have a heart-attack' in five years if she hadn't undergone surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? Around a year ago, Hayes had revealed that she would be placing herself on a short hiatus as she had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy as a result of her ongoing battle against endometriosis. As relayed by the Daily Mail, The uber-successful Chelsea manager has now revealed that the doctors told her that she would suffer from a stress-induced heart attack within five years if she had continued to struggle on and continued living in 'survival mode'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of last season's opener against Liverpool, Hayes told her opposing number Matt Beard in the tunnel at Prenton Park before her team's first match of the previous season against Liverpool: "I don't want to go out there."

In her own words, Hayes spent the entire second half knowing Chelsea needed a goal but doing nothing about it. "All I could think was, 'I’m going to lose more than this game if I’m not careful'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayes was absent for six games with general manager Paul Green and assistant Denise Reddy taking over and winning every game. Hayes currently holds the record for the most games managed (190) and won (103) in the Women's Super League. She has been one of the pivotal figures towards the advancement of the women's game in England and Europe. Hayes' audiobook, Kill the Unicorn, provides a view into her management and leadership style, and also her personal struggles behind the game.

WHAT NEXT? Hayes' Chelsea will kick off their Women's Super League campaign on October 2 against Tottenham Hotspur.