Will Chelsea become an Argentina super team? Alexis Mac Allister could follow fellow World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are considering adding another Argentina to their ranks as Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister features in the Blues' summer shortlist.

Mac Allister wanted by many top clubs

Midfielder features on Chelsea's shortlist

Would link up with compatriot Enzo

WHAT HAPPENED? Thats according to a recent report from football.london, which writes that Graham Potter would be keen to work with the Argentine again after their spell together at Brighton. Mac Allister, for his part, has been open about wanting to move to an elite-level club in the near future, as the Seagulls look set for an almighty battle to keep hold of their star midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only would Mac Allister be reunited with Potter, but he would also play alongside Albiceleste team-mate Enzo Fernandez. The Young Player of the Tournament in Qatar signed for the Blues on deadline day in a British record deal, and has started every game since the move. Mac Allister's transfer could come in a summer that will represent another mass overhaul in Chelsea's squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In midfield, academy graduate Mason Mount is yet to sign a new deal, with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly waiting in the wings. Elsewhere in that position, football.london writes that the Blues have earmarked Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia as other potential options, although the latter could be poised for a return to Manchester City. Furthermore, the situation regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains unresolved, and the Blues could even face competition for Joao Felix.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? As talk of his future rages on, the World Cup-winning midfielder will look to build on his 11 goal involvements for Brighton this campaign - a personal best - when the Seagulls host Brentford in the league on April 1.