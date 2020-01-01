Chelsea release Arctic blue away kit with ‘millennial swagger’ for Lampard’s young side

The Premier League giants, who continue to push for a top-four finish in 2019-20, will grace their new shirt for the first time against Crystal Palace

have released their new away kit for the 2020-21 campaign, with the Arctic blue design said to have “millennial swagger” which mirrors that of an exciting young squad in west London.

The Premier League giants have already revealed their home offering for the next campaign and given it a run out in meetings with West Ham and .

Frank Lampard’s side are now ready to grace their latest change strip for the first time, with a derby date against on Tuesday set to mark that occasion.

Chelsea, in partnership with kit suppliers Nike, have sought to come up with a design that they believe reflects what the club and its vision for the future is all about.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Chelsea’s stunning 2020-21 away kit effortlessly blends an aura of traditional London tailoring with the energy and colours of today’s SW6.

“Building on the theme of the club’s new home look, the Blues’ changed colours celebrate the capital’s love affair with the craftsmanship of master tailors.

“However, the away kit adds an injection of millennial swagger – perfect for the confident, emerging talents lighting up Stamford Bridge under head coach Frank Lampard.

“Arctic blue provides a tasteful base colour for the jersey, with darker shades making up a disrupted herringbone knit which covers the front and back of the shirt to create a compelling aesthetic.

“A monochromatic club crest filled with a micro-herringbone pattern sits on the chest, alongside a dark blue Nike Swoosh.

“A dark blue V-neck collar and trim on the sleeves frame the design, while dark blue tape featuring the phrase, ‘The Pride of London’, runs down the sides of the torso. Arctic blue shorts and dark blue socks complete the head-to-toe look, with a Swoosh and a Chelsea lion placed midway up the shin.”

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 away kit. Inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern street lens and colour palette.



Available 30.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/BgcUKZMm5d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020

Mason Mount is one of the young, home-grown stars that Chelsea are hoping to see thrive in their new kit, with the international saying: “The colours and pattern of the away work really well.

“It looks great and it’s also a nice contrast to the home kit. Hopefully, the fans will like it as well and we can push on and make them proud.”

international Sam Kerr, who linked up with Chelsea Football Club Women in November 2019, added: “The new away kit is a great addition to the line-up.

“It complements the home kit really well and I just can’t wait to get out on the pitch again wearing it.”

Scott Munson, VP of Nike Football Apparel, went on to say: “Chelsea’s away is inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern, street lens and colour palette.

“This kit celebrates the style and creativity of the switched-on younger generation of SW6.”

Top-four hopefuls Chelsea will don their new colours in a meeting with Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, with the kit then made available for fans to buy from July 30.