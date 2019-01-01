Chelsea appeal to FIFA over two-window transfer ban

Premier League club to contest punishment for alleged breaches of regulations regarding the signing of players under the age of 18

have lodged an appeal with FIFA against their ban from signing players during the next two transfer windows.

FIFA announced in February that the ban had been imposed on Chelsea for alleged breaches of regulations regarding the acquisition of players under the age of 18.

At the time, Chelsea were quick to announce their intention to appeal the decision, stating the club 'categorically refutes' the findings of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18.

“The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs.

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

“Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

“Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA.”

FIFA has now confirmed an appeal from Chelsea and said in a statement: "Any decision on the sanction remaining in place during the appeal process is to be taken by the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee."

World football's governing body had previously charged the club over 29 of their deals involving young players, while also accusing them of “several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players”.

An official statement released by FIFA upon announcing the decision of the transfer ban read: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and The Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

“Chelsea was found to have breached art. 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players. The club also breached art. 18bis of the Regulations in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.

“The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods. This ban applies to the club as a whole - with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams - and does not prevent the release of players.

“Additionally, the club was fined CHF 600,000 and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned.”

Chelsea, who already have a £58 million ($74m) deal in place to sign United States international Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, will now await the outcome of their appeal.